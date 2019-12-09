Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani And Other Celebrities Sporting Print On Print

Fashion is all about carrying the quirkiest of outfits effortlessly. Celebrities today are huge on fashion looks and setting the trend for tomorrow. If there is one fashion style that needs precision and guts to carry, it is the statement print on print look. This look can go right when paired well but can also go hugely wrong and end up becoming a fashion disaster. Fortunately, celebrities have made it easier to catch on to this trend and have given huge inspirations to their fans to effortlessly incorporate this trend in their wardrobes. Listed below are some of the looks pulled up by Bollywood's leading stars.

READ: Sonakshi Sinha Asked About Having A Female 'Dabangg' In The Film, Her Answer Makes Sense

Bollywood fashion: The trend of Print on print

Kiara Advani sports this gorgeous off-shoulder dress. The dress is printed and multicolored. Kiara completes her look with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels and delicate jewelry. Kiara Advani keeps her hair straight and open along with a natural make-up look. Kiara Advani adds a thick black belt to cinch her waist.

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning with this chic and safe print on print look. The actress pairs a black blouse with a printed two-toned jacket. She completes her look with a pair of printed palazzo pants. Sonakshi Sinha keeps her makeup bold with straight hair. Sonakshi Sinha adds some jewelry to enhance her look.

READ: Kiara Advani Used To Change Diapers Of Kids Before Her Acting Stint Began

Bollywood fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor keeps it chic with her latest look. The actress pairs a beige blouse with a printed lehenga. She looks great with the double prints. She throws on a petite beige bag to complete her look. She keeps her hair and makeup simple.

READ: Celebrity Styling Made Easy With These Inspiring Ruffle Saree Trends To Follow