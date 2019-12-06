Kiara Advani Used To Change Diapers Of Kids Before Her Acting Stint Began

Kiara Advani made her presence felt in movies like M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story. The actor is all set for her upcoming release Good Newzz, which is the directorial debut of Raj Mehta. In the movie, Kiara will be seen undergoing an IVF treatment and has been paired alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about kids, in a recent interview, Kiara Advani opened up about her love for kids. Here is a sneak-peek from the conversation of Kiara Advani, in which she admitted her love for children:

Kiara Advani used to change diapers of Children before becoming a successful actor

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kiara Advani talked about her love for kids. She also mentioned how she used to work at her mother’s pre-school before becoming a successful actor. Kiara said that she used to go to the pre-school at 7 am and used to help her mother in taking care of the kids while playing with them.

She also mentioned how she used to teach them alphabets and nursery rhymes, and even change their diapers when need be. Kiara Advani expressed her love for children in the interview. She also concluded by stating how the day she has her child would be the most special moment of her entire life.

Good Newzz

Good Newzz is an upcoming Bollywood comedy movie that is scheduled for a box-office release on December 27, 2019. The cast of Good Newzz features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles. The Good Newzz trailer has received mixed reviews from the audiences. However, the viewers have loved the songs from Good Newzz that have been released till now.

Kiara Advani's movies

Kiara Advani made her debut on the big screen with the 2014 movie Fugly. M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Kabir Singh fall under the list of Kiara Advani’s movies that have been appreciated by the audiences and the critics the most. Some upcoming Kiara Advani’s movies include Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Laxxmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Good Newzz. Kiara Advani is currently busy in promotions of her upcoming film Good Newzz along with the rest of the cast.

