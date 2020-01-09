Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Kendall Jenner; Celebrities That Slayed In The Short Hairdos

'New year and new me' is just the perfect way to begin 2020 for a lot of people out there. Everyone plans and sets resolutions for themselves which include better habits, working on their hobbies, having a more positive outlook, getting fit or changing their look. This new season feels like the short hairdo is the new trend for the year. Below are some of the celebrity haircuts that will surely make you want to chop those tresses and level-up your hair game.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Well, it is quite evident that Priyanka rocks any hairdo just effortlessly. The Desi girl is quite popular for her short hairdo. No one can pull off the short hair as this diva does. A neat side part and just a few layers at the hair ends add the perfect amount of volume to her tresses, this hairstyle is one you might want to try as it is simple, yet classy.

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall Jenner is quite popular among her fans for her bold and chic fashion sense. Kendall's short hairstyle was loved by her fans a lot. This short hairdo can be styled in several ways with all different types of ensembles. Kendall gave major fashion goals by styling her short hairdo in different ways with ethnic to casual looks.

Ananya Panday:

If you have thick and voluminous hair, then you can go for something similar to Ananya's hairstyle. The mid-length hair and multiple layers makes it look more voluminous. This hairdo goes with almost all outfits just perfectly.

