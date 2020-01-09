The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Kendall Jenner; Celebrities That Slayed In The Short Hairdos

Fashion

New Year is here and so are the trends of 2020. These celeb-inspired hairstyles will help you rock the new year just right. Know about celebrity haircut trends

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

'New year and new me' is just the perfect way to begin 2020 for a lot of people out there. Everyone plans and sets resolutions for themselves which include better habits, working on their hobbies, having a more positive outlook, getting fit or changing their look. This new season feels like the short hairdo is the new trend for the year. Below are some of the celebrity haircuts that will surely make you want to chop those tresses and level-up your hair game. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Well, it is quite evident that Priyanka rocks any hairdo just effortlessly. The Desi girl is quite popular for her short hairdo. No one can pull off the short hair as this diva does. A neat side part and just a few layers at the hair ends add the perfect amount of volume to her tresses, this hairstyle is one you might want to try as it is simple, yet classy.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Kendall Jenner:

Kendall Jenner is quite popular among her fans for her bold and chic fashion sense. Kendall's short hairstyle was loved by her fans a lot. This short hairdo can be styled in  several ways with all different types of ensembles. Kendall gave major fashion goals by styling her short hairdo in different ways with ethnic to casual looks.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Ananya Panday:

If you have thick and voluminous hair, then you can go for something similar to Ananya's hairstyle. The mid-length hair and multiple layers makes it look more voluminous. This hairdo goes with almost all outfits just perfectly.  

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Also Read | Hairstyles That Will Give You Show-stopping Look During New Year’s Eve Party

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram/ Kendall Jenner Instagram/ Ananya Panday Instagram

Published:
