Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Pink Outfits That Are Perfect For Your Next Party Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today. She is also a popular singer and film producer. She rose to fame in Bollywood with her performances in multiple films like The Sky is Pink, Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Fashion, Barfi and many more.

The Dostana star was even awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Apart from being a successful Bollywood actor, she is also known for performances international shows and films. The actor was a part of the American series, Quantico. She was also a part of the film, Isn't It Romantic. The actor is also a huge fashion diva and her fans constantly try to imitate her style. Listed below are Priyanka Chopra's best looks in the color pink:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram: Best pink outfits

Priyanka Chopra's love for pink can be seen in her photos. She can pull off any outfit, be it a pink ruched bikini or a long trailed gown. The actor has been a huge inspiration with her quirky outfits for all the fans out there. Her outfits are matched with bold makeup looks and stylish hairdos. Priyanka has kept her jewellery minimal in all of her looks and nails looks perfect.

