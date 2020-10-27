Celebrities Who Slayed In Red Lehengas On Their Wedding Day, See List

Red wedding lehengas never go out of style. These celebrities proved that the traditional route is the best route to take in any wedding. From Neha Kakkar to Bipasha Basu, here’s a list of celebrities who took the traditional route and chose red wedding lehengas for their wedding. Take a look at the celebrity wedding outfits list below.

Celebrity wedding outfits list

Neha Kakkar’s wedding outfit

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh in a dual wedding ceremony on Saturday 24 October 2020. Neha was dressed in a bright red bridal lehenga that looked stunning on her. According to India.com, her look was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s wedding look and was paired with uncut diamond jewellery. The singer shared a glimpse of her wedding outfit on her Instagram handle as she posed with her husband. Take a look Neha Kakkar’s Instagram post.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu’s wedding outfit was designed by Sabyasachi. Bipasha looked glamourous in her red wedding lehenga that was heavily embellished and had over a million gems. She looked like a perfect Bengali bride wrapped in red and gold. Her jewellery perfectly complimented the attire. Take a look at the post below.

Divyanka Tripathi

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star decided to walk to the traditional walk with her bright red wedding lehenga. Her wedding outfit consisted of a classic red lehenga with heavy embroidery. Divyanka looked gorgeous in the outfit. Her jewellery was simple yet elegant. The attire was perfectly balanced with heavy embellishments on the lehenga while the jewellery was kept simple. Take a look at her wedding outfit below.

Other celebrities who were seen donning the traditional red wedding lehengas included Genelia D’Souza who wore a customised Neeta Lulla saree for her wedding. Genelia was able to pull off the traditional look in the most stunning way. Her look was complemented with fine and delicate jewellery that looked perfectly balanced. Another celebrity star that aced the traditional wedding look was Esha Deol. She used a combination of gold and red lehenga and was the centre of attraction. Her red wedding lehenga was heavily embroidered with intricate details.

