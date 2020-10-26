'Ajooba' Shooting Location: Know Where This Bollywood Fantasy Was Shot

Ajooba is a 1991 movie directed and produced by Shashi Kapoor. It was also co-directed by the then Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev. It is loosely based on an Arabic folktale. The film also released in the Russian language in two parts. The cast of the movie included Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Ariadna Shengelaya, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Dimple Kapadia and Saeed Jaffrey.

Here are details of Ajooba shooting location

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ajooba was mainly shot in Ukraine which was then a part of the Union of Soviet Socialists Republics (USSR). Some parts of the film were also shot at Yalta. Yalta is located near the Black Sea.

Plot of Ajooba

The plot of the movie revolves around a Sultan, played by Shammi Kapoor, and his wife, played by the Russian actor, Ariadna Shengelaya who do not bear children. An evil devil-worshipping character, Vazir played by Amrish Puri, wanted to be the ruler of the world. He orders that every child born to the Sultan shall be killed. But the couple gets blessed with a boy who has superpowers and is invincible.

Vazir tricks the Sultan and overthrows him, issuing orders to kill him and his family. But the Sultan escapees. When his boy grows up, his invincibility ears him the name ‘Ajooba’. As the climax unfolds, the Vazir and Ajooba find themselves waging a war against one another. If one was wondering about the filming locations of the shooting location of Ajooba, this article gives all the details.

The movie had many magical elements involved like flying carpets, demons and magical horses. All of these were created with the help of video effects. The songs of the movie were well-received by the audience.

According to a report by the Mint, the movie received a lukewarm response at the box office. The movie was made with a budget of eight crore rupees. But at the box office, it managed to gross around two crores only. The movie did not fare well because of not getting the right foreign cast for the film.

Image courtesy - A Still from the movie

