Neha Kakkar Looked Like An Angel At Her Wedding Reception In A White Lehenga; See Pics

Neha Kakkar had surprised her fans when she announced that she is getting married to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh by posting pictures of her roka ceremony with him. The wedding pictures of the two created a buzz on social media in which the singer was seen wearing a red lehenga. Neha Kakkar’s recent pictures from her wedding reception have gone viral on the internet and the singer looked stunning in a white lehenga.

Neha Kakkar's wedding reception

Neha Kakkar opted for a white lehenga for her wedding reception and paired it up with emerald jewellery set. The singer looked gorgeous as she tied her hair back neatly in a low bun and kept her make up natural. She also sported her red and white chooda and red sindoor like any Indian bride.

Rohanpreet on the other hand looked dapper in a blue suit which he paired up with a pure white shirt and turban. He completed his look by donning a silver bow tie and sporting a stubble. Check out the pictures of the couple from their wedding reception below.

Fans react to Neha Kakkar's wedding reception pictures

Fans of the singers gushed to the posts and left their reactions on the posts. A number of people wrote how stunning the couple looked at their wedding reception. Several other people talked about the outfits of the two celebrities and wrote in the comments what they thought about the outfits.

A number of other netizens took to social media and shared the pictures on their social media handle profiles. Several other fans of the singers sent them much love and kind regards as the couple start a new chapter of their lives. Check out some of the comments from netizens on social media below.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Pictures

The wedding pictures of Neha Kakkar were doing the rounds on social media. Neha Kakkar wore a red lehenga and paired it up with maharani necklace set for accessories. She tied her hair back in a low bun and left a few strands open to casually brush on her face to give a messy look. Check out some of the pictures below.

A number of fans gushed to the pictures of Neha Kakkar and flooded the posts with comments and reactions. Several people sent love to the singer and admired her outfit. Check out the comments below.

