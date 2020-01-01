Kangana Ranaut: The Best Makeup Looks Of The Queen From 2019

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented stars who is regarded by many as the ruling ‘Queen’ of the Bollywood film industry. The versatile actor has sported almost all the big brands. And while Kangana is known to carry off any look and style with utmost grace, let us take a glimpse at some of her best make-up and beauty looks from 2019.

Kangana Ranaut makeup and beauty looks:

Her look from the upcoming film Panga

Kangana Ranaut's makeup look during PM Modi's session for the Republic Summit.

Kangana Ranaut goes Seaways Yachting

Kangana Ranaut's look for Cannes 2019

Kangana Ranaut's makeup look for her brother's engagement party

Kangana Ranaut - Other popular looks

