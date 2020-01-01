The Debate
Kangana Ranaut: The Best Makeup Looks Of The Queen From 2019

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood who is known to effortlessly pull off any look with ease. Scroll on for her best makeup looks.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented stars who is regarded by many as the ruling ‘Queen’ of the Bollywood film industry. The versatile actor has sported almost all the big brands. And while Kangana is known to carry off any look and style with utmost grace, let us take a glimpse at some of her best make-up and beauty looks from 2019.

Kangana Ranaut makeup and beauty looks:

Her look from the upcoming film Panga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair) on

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gives The Reason For Being 'so Happy' Despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 Clash

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut's makeup look during PM Modi's session for the Republic Summit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair) on

Kangana Ranaut goes Seaways Yachting

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut's look for Cannes 2019

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut's makeup look for her brother's engagement party

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair) on

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Says, "Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer Are Giving Boys Run For Their Money"

Kangana Ranaut - Other popular looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Mother Is 'perfect Human', Rangoli's Post For Her Will Leave You Inspired

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu For Justifying Pay Parity In B-town

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
