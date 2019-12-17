Skincare Tips: Makeup Tricks That You Should NEVER Try Even In Your Wildest Dreams

When it comes to skincare, people rarely ever think twice before trying out new hacks. From different types of eyeliner to a different way to contour the face to basic makeup hacks, people often engage in experimenting with their looks. With the abundance of information on the internet, it is not difficult for them to get their hands on such hacks. But some of them are often too weird to even try. Here are a few makeup hacks that you should never try in your life.

Skin and Makeup hacks you never even consider trying

Concealing dark circles with lipstick

With heavy dark circles and a social event to attend, one is ready to adopt any measure to get rid of it. This hack suggests for you to apply nude lipstick under your eyes to cover them up. Even though the hack will cover up your dark circles, it will leave red tints under your eyes. The tints don’t suit well to the Indian skin-tones.

Blushing your cheeks with beetroots

When you are out of blush, there are a few natural ingredients that can used as a substitute. This hack suggests that you try rubbing sliced beetroots against your cheeks. The hack works well but makes your cheeks too red. It is difficult to get rid of beetroot stains from your face.

Nail whitening with lemon

With frequent nail polish, the nails often turn yellow brittle. According to this hack, you can whiten the nails by simply rubbing lemon juice or sliced lemon on your nails and then wrapping them up in a foil. However, one the foil is peeled off, you will notice no change in the colour.

Shot Glass to plump your lips

This is one of the most popular hacks for lip plumping. This hack suggests that you put your lips in a shot glass sucking in air to get lips like Angelina Jolie. It does work as it makes your lips appear swollen and red but it will happen at the cost of a potential bruise.

Colour Pencils as eyeliners

This hacks suggests that you use ordinary colour pencils as eyeliners by soaking them in warm water for a while. The tips will soften and then you can easily use it to draw on your eyelids. These will give your colourful lines but they will also dry quickly and then fall off in patches.

