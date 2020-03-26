Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Anita Dongre Donates ₹1.5 Million For Self-employed Artisans

The deadly Coronavirus has stopped daily activities across the globe. This pandemic is also messing up with the economy of every country which is suffering right now including India. In this condition, there are many elite people in India including celebrities and fashion designers who are taking an initiative to make a donation for the same. Recently, fashion designer Anita Dongre took a step to help the self-employed artisans by providing them with a fair amount of donations.

Anisha Dongre posted a statement on her social media handle talking about all the happenings around the world and how they are affecting the people who are self-employed. In her note, she said that a lot has changed in the last few days-the interactions, the work and the relationships too. All have faced drastic upheavals that include unforeseen medical emergencies in the coming days.

She went on to add that the people who are most likely to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak are small-vendors and self-employed artisans. Furthermore, she mentioned that seeing the consequences, Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of INR 15 million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times due to the novel Coronavirus.

This donation by Anita Dongre Foundation would cover all small vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage. In the note, it was also mentioned that all her direct employees have medical insurance that covers them and their family members. She ended her note with an assurance that we all are together in this and we will come out stronger.

Internationally, celebrated designers Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, Domenico Dolce, and Stefano Gabbana have also contributed to the cause. Luxury brands like Kering and Hermes among others have donated millions to help those affected by the coronavirus. There are many elite businessmen and commercial organisations who are taking the same step for the coronavirus sufferers.

