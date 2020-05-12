Desi Hacks: Easy Glass Cleaning Tips You Need To Know To Keep The Surface Dirt-free

As we trying spending the entire day at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it is important to keep our house dirt-free. One of the most tiring household activities includes glass cleaning. Due to the transparency factors, even the tiniest particle of dust is visible, and thus it requires rigorous cleaning and that too on a regular basis.

But if you are bored of using the same old technique of cleaning, then we have some super easy Desi hacks for you. These Desi hacks for cleaning glasses will make your quarantine life a little easy. Also, all these glass cleanings tips are less time consuming than the regular cloth and colin method. So let's take a look at some easy desi hacks you can try glass cleaning.

Simple Desi Hacks For Glass Cleaning

Use Vinegar

Vinegar is not only a magical ingredient when it comes to accentuating the taste of food, but it can also be used to clean glasses with stains. White Vinegar can be used for cleaning drinking glasses or any other glasses in your house. Just pour two-three teaspoons of vinegar on paper towel and use on it on the affected area. Within no time you will notice a visible difference, and your glass stain will be gone.

Black tea to the rescue

Bathroom mirrors are often the most stained one. In order to clean bathroom mirrors, you some brewed tea in a spray bottle, and a wiping cloth. Simply spray the black tea on the bathroom mirror and wipe nicely. A very simple yet effective desi hack.

Dish wash liquid can help too

Dish wash liquid is another great ingredient you can do glass cleaning with. Sometimes glass cooktops, look really shabby due to food stains on them. The best way to clean glass cooktop is to clean with your dish-washing scrub. Put a few drops of dish wash liquid on the scrub and add a little water. Once it's wet, clean your glass cooktop nicely. Within three swipes you would be able to see a clean surface.

Try Coffee Filter

A coffee filter can be alternatively used to get rid of the window glass. Generally, people use old newspapers to do try, but the coffee filter is another desi hack you must try. It cleans the windows perfectly. All you need to do is spray cleaner and then wipe off all the liquid on the window with a coffee filter, and your windows will be cleaner than ever.