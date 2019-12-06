Dia Mirza Looks Ethereal In These Traditional Outfits, See Pics

Dia Mirza is on cloud nine nowadays after bagging the Filmfare Award as the Woman of Style and Substance 2019. She made India proud on a global platform when she won the Miss Asia Pacific title in the year 2000. After that, Dia Mirza made her impressive Bollywood debut opposite South Superstar actor R. Madhavan in the movie Rehna hai tere dil mein. Since then, Dia Mirza has acted in several Bollywood movies. Her last movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor titled Sanju was a blockbuster hit. The beauty queen is also a producer and well-known social activist. Irrespective of being such a busy and multi-faced personality, Dia manages to keep her fashion game on point and her red carpet looks are proof. Here we take a close look at the ethnic lookbook of the Fashion Diva-

Also Read: Dia Mirza's Sense Of Style Is Impeccable & These Photos Are Proof

Dia Mirza dazzles in a Black Sari

Dia Mirza can be seen wearing a scintillating black sari with embellished gold border. She accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic drop earring and a matching statement finger ring. This sari is a must-have in your wardrobe.

Dia Mirza looks ethereal in this shimmery White Lehenga

The Sanju actor looks nothing short of a princess in this ethereal white lehenga. Her phenomenal choice of modern jewellery and subtle makeup looks is highly impressive. This wedding season, Dia's ethnic look can be an inspiration for the bridal attire as well.

Also Read:Thalaivi: Dia Mirza Lauds Teaser With Incorrect Title, Corrects It When Pointed Out By Fan

Dia in a Blush Pink Sari

In this photo, Dia looks supremely graceful in a blush pink sari. The grace with which she has carried her sari is something one must learn from the actor. The most unique thing about this traditional look of hers is that she isn't wearing any heavy jewellery at all. The actor has accessorised her look with just a pair of matching mid-size drop earrings that perfectly compliments her ethnic look.

Dia in Pink and White Lehenga

Also Read: Dia Mirza Posts A Picture With A Heartwarming Caption With Friend Siddharth Shanghvi

Dia is gleaming with panache in this modern lehenga. From the design of this outfit to her radiating smile everything looks perfect.

Also Read: Dia Mirza Feels Helpless & Frightened Over The Gangrape And Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor