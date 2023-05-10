Dior Returns To India For Fall 2023 Campaign, Shoots In Udaipur

Dior’s Fall 2023 collection has been making waves since its debut in Mumbai, India. Now the French luxury maison is taking the campaign to the northern city of Udaipur in Rajasthan. The campaign, which features the collection in the natural landscape of India, showcases the intricate designs and vibrant colors of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection.

For #DiorFall23 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, traditional coats, sari inspired skirts, and dresses, are enhanced with shisha, zardozi, and zari embroideries made by the skilled Chanakya ateliers that exemplify Indian craftsmanship. Tap on the card to see these emblematic silhouettes. April 28, 2023

Chiuri, known for her appreciation of craftsmanship, celebrates the art of design in this campaign. The images, captured under the scorching Indian sun, highlight the exceptional techniques synonymous with Indian ateliers. By Juxtaposing classic Dior silhouettes, such as iconic, ‘new look’ bar jackets and dazzling evening wear, with standout pieces from the collection, the campaign exudes a sense of timeless beauty and feminine modernity.

Campaign Location Shoot

The campaign was shot against the backdrop of Udaipur, a city in the northern state of Rajasthan famous for its picturesque lakes and marble palaces. Dior’s decision to utilize the city’s stunning architecture creates a harmonious dialogue between Indian aesthetics and the brand’s signature elegance. It also pays homage to India’s vibrant festivals, Holi and Diwali, by exploring the interplay of vibrant colors and the concept of light. An ivory two-piece silk set adorned with graphic illustrations of Indian animals and sleek tunics with waistline slits evoke a sense of contemporary feminity.

Dior continues to demonstrate its commitment to embracing diversity and celebrating the beauty of different cultures. The Fall 2023 campaign serves as a testament to the power of fashion as a universal language that transcends boundaries and creates unique connections.