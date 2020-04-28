DIY Tips On How To Shape Eyebrows At Home During Lockdown; Read Here

With the Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, in India many are unable to make their regular appointments to the parlours or salons. This means that one has to resort to pampering sessions at home with DIY methods. All those extra facial and bodily hair that usually remained tamed with waxing and grooming seems to be growing back like unattended weeds. For all those who need to shape and tame their eyebrows gone wild, here are are a few DIY eyebrow tips on how to shape eyebrows at home:

Tips on how to shape eyebrows at home during the lockdown

First, one needs to locate the beginning and end of the eyebrows especially for those who have joined eyebrows. For this, hold a pencil along the length of the nose and mark the position on the forehead for reference.

Pivot the pencil at this point to mark the arch of the eyebrow and repeat the same process again to locate the end of the eyebrows

Next, brush up the hairs on the eyebrow. Then carefully trim only the very long ones

Take a massage oil and applying it to the brow bone massaging it gently. This will prevent the skin from turning extra sensitive when the tweezers are used

Using the tweezers, pluck out the hairs but in the direction of the hair growth. Do not forget to keep the skin stiff to minimize pain

Keep looking into the mirror to ensure the shape is correct

Pluck out all the hairs that are outside the markings made by the pencil

For the area beneath the brow, pluck out all the hairs but make sure the brows still look full

When finished working with the tweezers, apply aloe vera gel or ice to soothe the skin

Repeat this process only after six weeks or so when the hair has grown back fully

