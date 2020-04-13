DIY Sheet Mask: How To Make Sheet Masks At Home For Skincare Routine?

For all those who love going to the parlours and pampering themselves, this seems to be a challenging time. With the Coronavirus lockdown being extended all throughout the country, it seems the pampering has to be on hold for some time now. However, one can also do their routine skincare at home during the lockdown with some DIY sheet masks. Here's how one can make these reusable sheet masks at home.

How to make DIY sheet mask to keep up with skincare at home

To make a reusable sheet mask, one must use a cloth. Any face cloth made of muslin will do. One needs to hold it against the face and draw an outline of the eyes, nose and lips. One can skip the eye area if they want to use the DIY sheet mask for the eyes as well.

Cut out the holes marked by pencil for the DIY sheet mask. This will allow one to breathe through the mask.

For the next step of making a DIY reusable sheet mask, one needs to mix the ingredients for their skincare at home. For the base, brewed chamomile tea or rice water works wonders. They are known to be beneficial for the skin.

Also Read: Hina Khan Teaches Fans How To Make Reusable Masks At Home; Watch Video

For the other ingredients, one can use serums or whatever they want like turmeric, honey, lemon, etc to make the concoctions. For more routine skincare at home one can click here.

Do not forget to mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Dip the reusable sheet mask into this mixture letting it absorb the mixture as much as possible.

Also Read: How To Use Oats For Skincare? Here Is How You Can Prepare An Oatmeal Mask At Home

Take it out and squeeze out the excess ingredients from the DIY sheet mask before applying it on to the face.

Enjoy the relaxing and calming effect of the DIY sheet mask during the lockdown.

After using the DIY sheet mask for skincare at home, be sure to rinse it thoroughly with warm water. One can also wash it in the laundry so that it is completely clean for reuse.

Also Read: Long-haul Flights? Try Out These In-flight Skincare Routine To Keep The Skin Hydrated

Also Read: What Is Skin Fasting? Know If The Skincare Trend Actually Works

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.