What Is Vegan Leather Aka Faux Leather? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Vegan leather, also popularly known as faux leather is an alternative to real leather which helps prevent animal cruelty. Real leather is made from skins of animals while faux leather is often made up of polyurethane, and a variety of materials like pineapple leaves, cork, apple peels, other fruit waste, and recycled plastic which can give tough competition to real leather. A lot of luxury designer brands have also adopted the use of vegan leather and propagate the idea of faux leather too.

From vegan leather jackets to shoes, boots, handbags, billfolds, and seat covers are all available in the market. Several automobile companies like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Ferrari have incorporated the use of vegan leather too for creating the seat-covers of their cars. Not just brands, but a lot of celebrities across the globe promote the use of vegan leather and vegan leather and the implementation of its widespread use.

Is vegan leather durable than real leather?

There is a difference between the quality of vegan leather and real leather. In comparison to real leather, vegan leather is a lot thinner and is often light-weight which gives it an upper hand over real leather and makes it easy to work with, in terms of fashion. However, vegan leather is less durable than real leather, while real leather can last longer than vegan leather. A commodity made of real leather can potentially last for decades if it's well cared for.

Miley Cyrus promoted the use of vegan leather at Met Gala 2018

Miley Cyrus graced the red carpet of 2018 Met Gala in a black gown Stella McCartney comprising a plunging neckline and a mermaid-style train. In an interview with an eminent fashion magazine at Met Gala's red carpet, Cyrus propagated the idea of faux leather. She advised the fashion industry to take charge and make the change because according to her fabulous fashion does not have to mean torture.

