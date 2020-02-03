Vegan Fashion Brands In India That You Need To Know About

Veganism is often taken into consideration as a dietary preference that avoids eating meat, fish, dairy, eggs, honey and everything that comes from animals. But going vegan does not only mean excluding animal products from one’s diet but also one’s closet, makeup, and lifestyle as a whole. Let us see how we can adopt veganism by adapting to vegan fashion.

Everything you wanted to know about vegan fashion

Vegan Fashion & Clothing

While considering fashion, not everyone follows animal welfare. This needs to change when one is going vegan as it requires them to give up on silk shirts, UGG boots, suede skirts, cashmere sweaters, leather boots or bags, fur trims or wool coats. Fashion is a way to express oneself and if your clothes do not share your frame of mind then everything goes in vain.

Wool, silk, down, leather and fur must be given up right away as innumerable animals are sacrificed to give millions their extravagant accessories and clothes. Multiple brands produce and sell vegan fashion clothes in India that you need to know about like, Baggit, Nohide, Zoro Men, Vegan Fashion PVT LTD, Eco Wings, Vegan Blue, theAlternate, etc.

Vegan makeup

It is not only clothes that carry the sacrifices of animal lives, but also cosmetics that are used around the world. So to adapt vegan fashion to the complete one must consider using vegan make up brands such as NYX Cosmetics, Inika, Axiology, Nykaa Beauty, B Beauty, etc. Keep a lookout for these brands while going shopping the next time.

