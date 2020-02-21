Malaika Arora Shows Fans How To Rock Leather Outfits For Any Occasion

Malaika Arora has a huge fan following amongst the audience for her fitness and style. Her style fashion sense has been described as graceful and classy by most of the fashion enthusiasts. She has been seen in various metallic and leather outfits on different occasions. Here are a few looks of Malaika Arora where she can be seen styling leather in the right manner.

Malaika Arora's leather outfits

1. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a complete leather outfit here. She is wearing a full sleeve leather jacket which has been styled with a pair of three forth leather pants. She can be seen wearing a nude colour inner with the jacket. Her hair has been tied up into a low ponytail, highlighting her golden statement earrings.

2. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a leather bralette here. She is wearing a pair of black stretchy pants with the look. She can be seen wearing a chrome yellow jacket as a contrast to the look. Her hair has been tied into a neat ponytail in this picture. In shoes, she can be seen wearing glitter stilettos. In accessories, she has added a layered neckpiece.

3. In this picture, Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a pair of puffed leather pants. She is wearing a formal white shirt with pants. She can be seen wearing a proper bowtie with the shirt. She has also added a printed blazer to the look. In footwear, she can be seen wearing a pair of pencil heels with the look. Her hair has been neatly done and left open.

4. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a short leather dress in the picture posted. She is wearing a body-hugging dress that has a red belt which adds style to the look. Her hair has been left open with soft waves to complete the look. In footwear, she is wearing a pair of pencil heels. She can be seen opting for minimum accessories here.

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

