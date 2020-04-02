Fashion Tips For Men To Amp Up Their Wardrobe For Summer 2020

It seems that Summer 2020 will turn out to be big on style upgrades and fashion spillovers from the last decade. With some of the old trends making their way back and taking a more prominent spot, there are so many ways to rise up the heat. Street style has emerged this last half a decade like never before. From witnessing major historic fashion creations and recreations, the cult of street style has now created its own unwavering personality. Here are a few fashion tips to amp up your summer wardrobe by Yogesh Kabra, Founder, XYXX

Tips to amp up your wardrobe to suit the summer fashion

Flaunt the Athleisure Way

One of the most momentous street trends that carry its own definition of style and glory has to be Athleisure. Made extremely popular amidst the millennials and the digital world, it seems that this style is here to stay. Oversized and loose flare fits are an important element for this look.

Jazz it up with prints

If there is one thing that will never go out of fashion, it is funky prints. From statement prints to floral motifs and quirky bold designs, everyone is flaunting them! From reverberating with the mood of the weather to being in sync with the trends, prints are getting bolder, everywhere. Prints are the best way to jazz up your summer style.

Bermuda style pants with a blazer

Another street style hitting the roads is the Bermuda shorts, loose silhouette vest with blazers. Fresh off the ramp from the last season and is already making its way down the street. This style is a classic casual meets work infiltration in the most millennial way. It is the perfect look for all the smart-casual parties you have to attend this summer.

The Monochromatic Style Spirit

This is an oldie but it totally gold. It is the one trend that can never go out of focus and has transcended its way into the new decade. Black is not the only shade you want to opt for, go on and experiment with different fun colours, whether it is according to the season or your mood. Don’t stop yourself from taking a risk and revolutionise your day or evening attire and stand out with the clear bold choices that you make.

Co-cords 2.0

Wearing matching shirts and shorts is the new cool for this summer. Get matching denim jeans or jackets or sweatshirts and jogging shorts! This is your moment to create a match of your own. Go one step forward with the classic co-cords and throw on a jacket to complete the look.

