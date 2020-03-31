Work From Home Fashion Tips And Inspiration To Take From Bollywood Celebrities

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown in order to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Several employees have even opted to work from home in this time of need. Many celebrities, on the other hand, have taken this time to bond and spend quality time with their family. However, they have kept their fans entertained with their day to day activities and happenings during this time in quarantine. These Bollywood celebrities, despite observing social distancing, have provided fans with some major fashion goals as seen over their social media handles.

Work from home fashion tips - Bollywood edition

Father and Son

Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion icons in the Hindi film industry. Just like her, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are always on point with their fashion game. In this picture, the father and son duo adorably twin in a white kurta as they try to plant a tree in their balcony.

The Reader

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved stars for her fearless and unfiltered approach. She donned a cotton kurta pyjama suit that looked stunning on the Queen actor. She was also spotted reading a book and urged her fans to do the same as well, during their time in quarantine.

Sleeveless

The summer season has begun; however, due to the necessary lockdown, people are forbidden from heading out without a cause. However, this did not stop actor Varun Dhawan from giving his fans some major summer paradise vibes. The actor wore a blue sleeveless jersey with a deep cut that accentuated his muscles and toned body.

Casual

Vicky Kaushal has become the latest fan favourite actor with stunning blockbuster films to his name. The actor snapped this glorious picture while indoors in a simple t-shirt and a cap. The backdrop of the sunset made the picture look even more stunning according to fans.