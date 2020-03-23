Fashion Trends 2020: Spring Fashion Looks That Are Rocking The Ramp This Season

The trend changes with each coming season and each passing year. While some of the fashion trends make a comeback, others are left behind. This spring season is all about patterns and ruffles. Fashion trends 2020 witnessed the comeback of the polka dots, the newest addition to the list is Bermuda pants for formals. Many other fashion looks which are simple yet impactful enough to make it to the top of spring fashion 2020 have been included in the list. Check out the list of spring fashion trends 2020.

Spring Fashion Trends 2020

Tier dresses

Tier dresses, especially with a sweetheart neckline have managed to impress the designers as well as the audiences. With its fuller volume and elegant fall, the dress is perfect for an outing or a date night. This spring, lighter tone dresses or dresses with a neon touch are the talk of the town. The perfect example of tier dress is the one worn by Deepika Padukone during a film festival in Mumbai.

Hot Pants

The list of spring fashion 2020 is incomplete without the mention of hot pants. The season of crop tops and hot pants is here! Pairing a pair of hot pants with a crop top, a bra top or even a turtle neck gives the attire a casual yet glamorous look. Most recently actor Kriti Kharbanda paired a light coloured patterned hot pants with a bra top and a jacket.

Bermuda formal pants

One of the most eye-catchy fashion trends in 2020 is the inclusion of Bermuda pants in a formal look. Bermuda pants, known for being airy and comfortable also have a certain kind of rich look to it. Pairing it with a formal top and preferably with a formal blazer enhances the formal look. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor wore dark coloured Bermuda pants with a white coloured formal shirt and a dark coloured belt.

Polka Dots

Making a comeback in the fashion trends 2020 list is the most well-known pattern, polka dots. Polka dots not only look great on a dress, a shirt or even a crop top, but the trend also screams spring fashion. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan wore a polka-dotted mini-dress and chooses a monochrome coloured dress. While the smaller polka dots make the dress look glamorous, the bigger dots scream comfort.

Neons

To highlight the attire and to make head turn, neon colours are a boon to the fashion trends 2020. Light coloured fashion looks are set for the summer, however, the spring calls for a neon coloured attire. A neon dress or even a neon coloured pantsuit attracts all the attention to the person. The best example of neon dresses is the one outfits by Ananya Panday, the actor wore a neon green coloured pantsuit, and to add to it even wore a pair of neon hair clips to add glamour to the look.

