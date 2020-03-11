Spring Fashion 2020: Makeup Trends To Try Out This Season

It is time to welcome the warmer spring season and also the time to get your beachy outfits out. While many of us may think about sticking to the usual styles and tricks when it comes to makeup, a newer spring calls for some newer makeup trends. You can also look up to your favourite Bollywood divas for new trends and how you can rock them. In the meantime, we have curated a list of some of the best makeup and fashion trends that you can follow this spring 2020.

Makeup and fashion trends to follow this spring

1. Add some drama to your eyes

There is nothing known as too much eye makeup and this trend is defiantly here to stay for a while. Dramatic eye makeup has been in the style since quite some time. With the number of variations, unique styles, and blended blocks that keep on coming in every day, this style is not going away any time soon.

2. Throw in some colour in your wardrobe

Sometimes your wardrobe might become boring and monotonous. So then all you need is some addition of colours to revamp your style statement this spring season. You can opt for brighter and bolder shades to add in your fashion game. Many fashionistas are also opting for jewel tones.

3. Glow, glow and more glow

A soft, glowing complexion can never be out of style. However, if you are not among those who are blessed with naturally illuminated skin then there are several complexion boosters available in the market these days that you could give a try. Additionally, one must try to hydrate themselves with water as that will help you achieve naturally dewy skin.

4. Sheer looks

If you are among those who like to keep it simple and natural when it comes to makeup, then you can opt for a sheer makeup look. When you go for lighter makeup looks, it gives an innocent and fresh appeal. Opaque and ultra-matte makeup styles are in vogue right now and there is no better time to try your hand at acing this look.

5. Be your kind of bronzed Goddess

A sun-kissed and matte look is perfect during the daytime when you wish to keep your face light. However, there is nothing better than a perfectly bronzed face if you wish to make heads turn. Many celebrities today have opted for the same for major events.

