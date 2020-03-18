How To Wear Classic Denim Jacket And Up Your Style Game This Spring Season? Check Out Here

A good denim jacket can be the perfect hack to up your style game at the last minute. Every fashionista may never get enough of a classic denim jacket. The denim jacket trend has also come a long way and never goes out of style.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Dance Moves At Hyderabad Airport; Watch

The denim jackets are comfortable and are effortlessly stylish at the same time. With the spring season approaching, the denim jacket trend will soon be springing back to action. Denim is usually made of a material that is neither too hot nor too cold which makes the denim jacket trend perfect for a spring season.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans On The Pay Disparity In Bollywood

If one is looking forward to adopting the denim jacket trend for this spring season, this might be the best decision. However, one must also know to ace the denim jacket trend to make your sartorial choice look effortless. Here is one how can wear the classic denim jacket.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali & Richa's Weddings Pushed?

How to wear a classic denim jacket

Layering may be the best option

The spring can throw you into a dilemma owing to its unpredictable weather conditions when it comes to styling your outfits. In such a case, layering your denim outfit with a stylish pant may be the best option. Bollywood divas, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan show you how to ace the look perfectly.

Double up your denim love

A denim-on denim look is a classic favourite. One can pair up a denim jacket with a denim skirt or else a denim shirt with smart denim pants. Deepika Padukone can teach you how.

Go the boss lady mode with your denim game

A classic denim jacket is perfect for all occassions, may it be an airport look or a casual brunch with your squad. Deepika Padukone has opted for a lovely denim look at the airport while arriving in Cannes.