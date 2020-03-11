The Debate
Masaba Gupta Reveals Her New Colourful Summer/spring Collection; Check It Out

Fashion

Taking to Instagram, Masaba Gupta revealed her new summer/spring collection. The new collection features colourful outfits, comfortable material and more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is a stupendous fashion designer who is popular for the artistic and creative names she gives for each of her collection. Masaba Gupta is currently judging one of the most famous modelling shows in India. Taking to Instagram, Masaba Gupta revealed her new summer/spring collection. The new collection features colourful outfits, comfortable material and fabulous prints. From asymmetric tunic to dresses and pant sets, Masaba’s new summer/spring collection has it all.

Have a look at Masaba Gupta's new summer/spring collection here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

ALSO READ| Masaba Gupta To Trace Career Struggles And Personal Life In Netflix Series 'Masaba Masaba'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year Models Upset Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Get Called "incapable"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year: Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta Lock Horns Over A Contestant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

ALSO READ| Dolly Parton Challenge: Karan Wahi, Masaba Gupta, And Other Celebs Jump On The Bandwagon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on

Masaba Gupta’s professional front.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta is currently a judge of MTV Supermodel of the year. MTV Supermodel of the Year is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and Anushka Dandekar along with Masaba Gupta.

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year | February 23: Masaba Gupta Disappointed With Eashita Bajwa

First Published:
