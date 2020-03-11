Masaba Gupta Reveals Her New Colourful Summer/spring Collection; Check It Out

Masaba Gupta is a stupendous fashion designer who is popular for the artistic and creative names she gives for each of her collection. Masaba Gupta is currently judging one of the most famous modelling shows in India. Taking to Instagram, Masaba Gupta revealed her new summer/spring collection. The new collection features colourful outfits, comfortable material and fabulous prints. From asymmetric tunic to dresses and pant sets, Masaba’s new summer/spring collection has it all.

Have a look at Masaba Gupta’s new summer/spring collection here:

Masaba Gupta’s professional front.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta is currently a judge of MTV Supermodel of the year. MTV Supermodel of the Year is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut and Anushka Dandekar along with Masaba Gupta.

