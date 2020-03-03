Karishma Tanna Has Hosted These Reality Shows, How Many Can You Guess?

Karishma Tanna, who is currently seen as a participant in the Indian version of the Fear Factor, has made her mark in the television industry through many iconic roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Qayamat Ki Raat, among others.

She ventured into acting in the film industry by appearing in Sanju, Grand Masti and many more. Along with acting in serials, she was also known for her stint as a TV show host for popular youth show like MTV Love School along with her then-boyfriend Upen Patel. Take a look at other shows that she hosted.

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna, Shakti Mohan, Katrina Kaif Know How To Style A Saree Right; See Pics

Shows hosted by Karishma Tanna

MTV Love School

The season 1 of MTV Love School was hosted by Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel. The show focused on the relationship woes of real-life couples, where the contestants were taught how to strengthen their relationships by undergoing the various tests. Take a look at one such episode of MTV Love School. Post the first season, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have hosted the next 3 seasons.

ALSO READ| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel's Salaries Will Blow Your Mind

Comedy Champions

The actor hosted a comedy show that aired on Sahara One called Comedy Champions. It ran for two successful seasons and the second season even saw a mix of comedians from Pakistan and India performing standup comedy, adding a new twist to the show. Karishma hosted the show just after appearing as a contestant on Comedy Circus Kaante Ki Takkar.

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna's Memorable Throwback Picture With Ranbir Kapoor That You Must Check Out

India's Magic Star

Karishma Tanna hosted India's Magic Star TV show that aired in July 2010. Jackie Shroff, SAC Vasanth, Rajat Narsimhan and Franz Harary were the judges of this show that aired on Star One. The contestants performed magic tricks on the show, with Tejas being crowned winner of the show. Take a look at the glimpse from the show.

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna Has A Perfect Summer Body And These Pics Prove It; See

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna's Cool And Comfy Casuals Are Wardrobe Goals | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.