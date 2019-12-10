From 'Studded' To 'Layered',take A Look At 5 Types Of Bracelet Designs

Bracelets are a popular fashion accessory for hands, which comes in numerous designs and shapes. Bracelets look uber-chic and classic when worn with western dresses or sleeveless tops. There is no dearth of numerous sorts of bracelets designs readily available in the market. This uber-chic fashion accessory can be worn on an everyday basis as well. Take a look at some must-have bracelet designs in your jewellery collection-

Also Read: From 'Oxidized' To 'Gold',take A Look At Some Must-have Types Of Kada Designs

Types of Bracelets

1. Beaded Bracelets

Beaded bracelets are some of the most widely known types of bracelets. Beaded bracelets can be worn by both men and women. Sometimes, people wear several beaded bracelets together to make a fashionable style statement. They come in various sizes, likely with bigger or smaller beads, in various shades.

2. Layered Bracelets

Layered bracelets are the latest type of bracelets which have been trending recently. This cool fashion accessory is readily available in almost every accessory or jewellery shop near you. Layered bracelets come in chain layered bracelets or ribbon layered bracelets. A must-have fashion accessory in your accessories collection.

Also Read: Are You A Watch Lover? Here're Exquisite Designs That Are Must-haves In Your Collection

3. Pearl Bracelets

Pearl bracelets are worn by women over centuries now. The look really classic and adds that extra amount of panache to your outfit. Real white pearl bracelets are quite expensive in nature. They look great on long maxi dresses or traditional outfits.

Also Read: Trending Accessories For Hands You Must Own | Check 5 Essentials

4. Studded Bracelets

Who doesn't like to flaunt a diamond-studded bracelet on special occasions? Studded bracelets look really pretty and captivating when paired with a similar tone watch. Generally, individuals opt for rose gold, gold, and silver shades for such bracelets, as they complement almost every attire. Studded bracelet is a super cool fashion accessory which can be worn on stylish outfits.

Also Read:Earrings: From Hoops To Ear Cuffs Check 3 Must-have Earring Designs

5. Bangle Bracelets

Bangle bracelet is a highly recommended fashion accessory for hands. When you're running late and have no time to actually zero down a single piece of jewellery; that's when this fashion accessory comes to your rescue. A gold bangle bracelet is truly a stylish fashion accessory you must own.