Gucci Online Store Crashes Post Launch Of 'The North Face' Collaboration Campaign

Gucci's online store faced a downtime on their site shortly after the eponymous fashion brand released its highly-anticipated collection that the brand curated with the prominent clothing company, The North Face. The same was revealed by a source who spoke to the officials at Complex. The total downtime that the site faced, as per the very same report on Complex, lasted for about ten minutes. Gucci and North Face announced their collaboration months ago, but it probably wasn't expected to release this year, as a result of the COVID crisis that had plagued the entire world. Some images of the collection that mark the first-time partnership between Gucci and North Face can be found below.

Pictures of Gucci x North Face collab collection:

An additional set of images featuring the first look at pieces from the collection:

At Long Last, Here's a Look at Gucci's Collaboration With The North Face #fashion #GUCCIXNORTHFACE pic.twitter.com/0qzg5SWJ9I — The Showroom TV (@TheShowroomTV) December 22, 2020

As per the very same article on Complex, the Gucci x North Face collab came to be as a result of Gucci's Creative Director, Allesandro Michele's interest in the trends from the '60s & '70s. '60s and the '70s also happen to be the decades in which The North Face's foundation stone was set in the ground. In order to turn North Face and Gucci's collaboration into a reality, Michele was reportedly given access to North Face's archives. Through the archives, Gucci's creative head honcho got a closer look at the brand's approach to outdoor clothing from their initial years. The research and the subsequent creation would give birth to North Face and Gucci's collaboration collection.

Gucci North Face release date:

As per an article on HighSobriety.com, the release of the collection will be done in a phase-wise manner. One will see the brands indulging in a raffle competition for the purpose of giving select few early access to the collection. On January 4, Selfridges London will see the release of the collab. 5 days later, the physical stores in select sections of Europe, such as Berlin, Paris, Milan & London will begin offering the collection. On January 22, the brands will begin selling all the pieces of their collection through their respective online stores.

