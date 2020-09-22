Gucci Launches Grass Stained Denim For A Jaw-dropping Price; Check Details

Luxury clothing brand Gucci launched a denim dungaree worth $1,200 (Rs 88191.72). Interestingly, these jeans are pre-stained with grass. “This denim overall is crafted from organic cotton and specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect,” reads the description of the stained dungarees on Gucci's website.

Gucci Grass stain jeans were debuted on during a runway show back in January, as a part of a grunge-inspired collection. Called as 'Eco washed organic denim overall', these jeans are now available in stores and online. The dirt bands on the knees of these Gucci jeans probably aren’t real grass stains. However, the brand keenly points out that the piece is being made with a good green earth theme in their mind.

Image Credits - Gucci.com

Eco washed organic denim overall's details

The outfit is a light blue coloured eco washed organic denim that has a stain effect design. These Gucci jeans are from the vintage Maison de l’Amour Firenze' collection. The dungaree can be adjusted with two hooks, straps with front hook closure. It also has a maxi patch pocket at the top of the outfit. The attire is designed with front slash pockets and back patch pockets, which also has the grass stain design. Gucci claims that the product is made in Italy, Europe.

As stated by Gucci.com, the product is 100% organic cotton. The brand claimed that the grass-stained Gucci jeans are produced through cultivation and manufacturing processes. They also added that this process doesn't include harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilizers.

Gucci also stated that their preparation methods respect biodiversity and ecosystems, improve soil quality, and reduce water consumption. 'All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” program', as added by Gucci.com.

In Gucci Beauty, the brand recently launched its first universal fragrance. Named as 'Mémoire d’une Odeur', the new campaign for Gucci Beauty featured musician Harry Styles as the brand ambassador. Gucci Beauty took to its Instagram handle and announced that the scent, which was created by the fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele, was inspired by the “power of memories which can be relived in the present".

