Hair Care Tips & Remedies You Could Use To Prevent Premature Greying Of Hair

Spotting the very first strand of white or grey hair can be an intimidating sight, especially when you are in your 20s. Experts also say that premature greying is a phenomenon that is increasingly becoming common. One can find several ingredients in your kitchen which can prevent greying of hairs. Here are some combinations and tips which can help in slowing down greying, or are considered to be beneficial for your hair.

Onion and lemon juice hair pack

Incorporating onion in hair care is one of the oldest remedies to prevent premature greying. Mix onion and lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Leave the mixture for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo with lukewarm water. Repeat this process twice a week.

Curry leaves and coconut oil

We know the benefits of coconut oil and it can also be an excellent conditioner. Coconut oil provides the essential proteins needed for nourishing damaged hair. Take a few curry leaves and boil it in one cup of coconut oil for six to eight minutes. Allow it to cool and massage it on your scalp. Repeat this process regularly for better results.

Henna and egg hair pack

A henna and egg hair pack, with curd, can check premature greying while nourishing the hair. Break an egg in two tablespoons of henna powder. Add one tablespoon of plain yogurt and mix well to prepare a smooth paste. Apply this paste to cover the hair strands and roots. Wash it off after 30 minutes.

Mustard oil

Known for its unique flavour, mustard seed oil not only helps in preparing great food but is also great for hair. Heat 2-3 tablespoon of organic mustard oil and massage your hair and scalp. Later, cover with a shower cap as it can get very sticky. Wash after leaving it overnight with lukewarm water.

Amla juice, almond oil and lemon juice

There are a number of benefits to amla. And once it combined with the goodness of almond and lemon, it can stop greying to some extent. Massage your scalp every night with a tablespoon of amla juice, almond oil and a few drops of lemon juice. This process can prevent greying. Repeat this process twice to have a better result.

