Top Hair Styling Tips That Will Guarantee You A Good Hair Day

With ample options available in the market it becomes difficult to choose which hairstyling tool best suits one's needs. It becomes tiresome to constantly covet perfect hair and drain one's wallet to treat the strands. However, picking some daily good habits for hair and using the right tool can make a huge difference. Here's a list of the hair-styling tools and tips which you can follow in the comfort of your own home.

Hairstyling Tips and tools to use

Create curves with the help of Volumiser

Volumiser helps to create voluminous curls and waves. It comes with a pre-styling dryer and a soft smoothing brush. The pre-styling dryer helps to dampen the hair if the hair is too wet. On the other hand, the soft smoothing brush helps to create a smooth, blow-dry finish. This is one of the best hair styling tips for people with fine and flat hair types, as it helps to achieve voluminous hair, for party-like occasions.

Multi-task using Multi Styling Kit

Getting a multi-styling kit helps in styling hair in different ways suitable for any occasion. The multi-styling kit usually comes with a straightener, crimper, a brush comb, and two curling tongs. It helps in getting the look one wants, be it a party or casual hangout.

ALSO READ | Must-try Hairstyles Of Kumkum Bhagya's Rhea Aka Naina Singh

Detangle your hair using a heated straightening brush

The straightening brush usually comes with a triple bristle design that helps to detangle the locks and straighten the locks. This hair styling tip can be used to give a more natural-looking straight hair in just a matter of minutes. It helps in achieving shiny, smooth and frizz-free hair.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kylie Jenner: Celeb Inspirations To Wear Biker Shorts

Steam rollers to avoid heat styling

Steam rollers are known to be more gentle than heat styling. They do not get too heated up and are heated solely by steam. However, it is advised to use spray-in protectant while using such heat and steam styling products so as to avoid unnecessary hair damage.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Knows How To Style These Elegant Dresses Just Right; See Pics

Using wide-toothed comb for tangles

Tangles can become an issue and also damages your hair in many ways. But using proper hair styling tools can help one style their hair properly. Avoid ripping a comb through the hair strands; instead, be gentle. Use a wide-toothed comb for tangled strands. Also, remember to comb the hair from bottom to top to avoid the creation of knots.

ALSO READ | Celeb-inspired Fringe Hairstyles That You Can Rock This Season