Makeup And Skincare Tips That Tell You What NOT To Use If You Have Oily Skin

People who have oily skin have to deal with a lot of problems when it comes to which products will suit their skin well. It becomes a task to apply makeup and keep it on as well. A threat of breakouts or inflammation always looms on the horizon. Dr Batul Patel, from The Bombay Skin Clinic, shared with a leading beauty magazine some products and ingredients to avoid if you have oily skin.

Here is the list of products to avoid for oily skin

Petroleum-based products

The first thing to avoid if have oily skin is petroleum jelly. These jellies contain paraffin, mineral oil, lanolin or even petroleum. These items can clog pores. Even though these do help to keep the moisture intact, they can still be sticky or heavy on the skin.

Face oils

Not all oils clog pores, but there are some that can cause major damage. According to Dr Patel, oils are highly comedogenic, which can result in clogging. For greasy skin, one must avoid coconut oil. A good option can be rosehip oil or evening primrose oil.

Alcohol-based products

Alcohol-based products can prove to be a good source for hydration and cleansing, but you might want to keep a one hand distance from them if you have oily skin. They tend to make the skin more oily, specifically strong alcohol-based toners.

Rough physical scrubs

Harsh granules or over-exfoliation can prove to be very dangerous on oily skin. They damage the moisture barrier. This leaves the skin exposed to sensitivity and imbalance. This might create more oil and also increase the chances of acne.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Artificial dyes

Artificial dies are used in coloured cosmetics like lipsticks and blushes. Some of these contain petroleum and coal tar, which can worsen acne-prone skin. It is advisable to always check the ingredients before buying the makeup product to get the best results.

