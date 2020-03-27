Hair Loss Cure: 5 Food Products That Might Help In Hair Growth

Hair is considered one of the most important asset and people desire long and strong hair. As per a leading site, hair grows around 1.25 cm (0.5 inches) every month, and 15 cm (6 inches) every year. But the speed of hair growth is also said to depend on age, health, diet and genetics. Read to know about a few food items that you can consume to increase hair growth.

Food products for hair growth

Eggs

According to a report by a leading portal, protein and biotin are two essential nutrients to increase hair growth. Protein is necessary because most hair follicles are made of it and biotin is needed for the production of keratin, hair protein. The lack of either of them might result in hair loss. Egg is rich in both and also with selenium, zinc and other hair-healthy nutrients.

Fatty Fish

Herring, mackerel, and salmon are among the fatty fish that might enhance hair growth. They are supreme sources of omega-3 fatty acids that have been connected to hair improvement. Fatty fish is also an excellent source of selenium, protein, Vitamin B and D3, nutrients that can help in providing healthy and strong hair.

Nuts

Nuts are convenient, taste and hold a variety of nutrients that might boost hair growth. An ounce (28 grams) of almonds provides a remarkable 37 per cent of daily vitamin E necessity. They also offer a huge variety of B vitamins, essential fatty acids and zinc which is linked with hair growth. Nuts also have several other health benefits.

Seeds

A massive amount of nutrients with comparatively less calories if provided by seeds. An ounce of sunflower seeds gives nearly 50 per cent of daily vitamin E needs along with a good variety of hair-healthy B vitamins. They also deliver selenium, zinc and some even omega-3 that helps in progress in hair. Flax and chia seeds are some varieties.

Spinach

Among the healthiest green vegetables is Spinach, which is loaded with iron, vitamins A and C, folate and more which might increase hair growth. Vitamin A helps produce sebum which keeps the scalp moisturised and hair healthy. A 30 grams’ cup of spinach can provide up to 54 per cent of daily vitamin A requirement.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.