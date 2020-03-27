The Debate
Hair Colour Is Tough To Maintain During Lockdown; Here's How You Can Do Your Roots At Home

Fashion

Hair colour is tough to maintain during this time of self-quarantine and lockdown. Here are a few tips which will help you maintain your hair at home.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hair colour

The Coronavirus lockdown has put the whole country under self-quarantine. Despite being in quarantine, you can follow many tutorials and routines to keep your skin healthier and your hair shinier. While it's impossible to get to the salon to keep up with hair care, here is how you can maintain your hair colour. Here are a few tips on how to do touch-ups of your roots at home. 

Read Also| Neena Gupta Talks About Hair Colour Woes, Shares Indoor Beauty Routine; Watch

Step one to maintain hair colour: Ensure your hair is healthy 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulp Riot Hair Color (@pulpriothair) on

The first step in maintaining your hair this quarantine time is to keep it healthy. To keep the hair healthy, use a shampoo that doesn't contain sulphates. This will ensure that your hair colour is still as it is. 

Read Also| Hair Colour Trends For This spring-summer Season That Are Unmissable

Step two to maintain hair colour: Section your hair into different partings 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Irina V. (@volkoff_beautyhair) on

Parting your hair can take time but it is one of the best things which will help you develop your hair. Then dye from the roots in upward movements on the hair. Ensure you have a good light setting so that you don't miss any strands and slather adequate colour on each of them. 

Read Also| From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

Step three to maintain hair colour: Add gloss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ВОССТАНОВЛЕНИЕ ВОЛОС⭐️ (@hair_gloss_sp) on

One major way to maintain the hair is to add gloss to your hair care routine. No matter what colour you apply, gloss will help keep the hair healthy. Using gloss will ensure the hair still looks shiny and vibrant at all times. 

Read Also| Kim Kardashian's Best Hairdos And Hair Colour That You Can Take Inspiration From

Step four to maintain hair colour: Ensure your scalp is healthy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hair By Natalie Ray (@nataliecomora707) on

Hair colour can only be kept healthy only if the scalp is healthy. This means you will need to wash your scalp regularly. Do not clean your hair with dry shampoo. The better you maintain your scalp the healthier hair will be. 

Read Also| From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

First Published:
