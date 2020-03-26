How To Curl Hair In Different Ways At Home During Quarantine Period?

Most people across several countries of the globe are practising self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Thus, everyone is trying to indulge in various activities to kill their quarantine time. Some are tending to their hobbies while others are practising self-care.

For those who love experimenting with their hairstyles, they can surely use their quarantine time to learn different ways of styling their hair. Therefore, here are three different ways of how one can curl their hair:

Classic curl

Classic curl is by far one of the easiest ways of curling one's hair. For this, one needs to wrap their hair around the curling barrel, or curling iron. One thing that needs to be taken utmost care of is that there should be no space left between the wraps of hair around the barrel.

One also needs to make sure that they need to curl their hair between 10-15 seconds for letting them set properly. Later, release the curls and let it loose for a few seconds.

Twist curl

For obtaining a twisting curl hairdo, one needs to grab small sections of their hair and twist it away from their face. As you begin twisting it, one needs to make sure that they are curling it really tight around the barrel. Later, release the small sections of the hair and let them cool. It will give your hair a beach wavy look.

Natural curl

The initial process of natural curls is similar to classic curls. For this hairdo, one needs to grab a section of their hair and wrap the top part holding it away for a few seconds from the barrel. Then, the remaining section of the hair needs to be curled towards one's face. This process helps giving one's hair a different, organised look which appears quite natural.

