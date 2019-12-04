Haircare: Here Are The Main Causes Of Thin Hair; Read To Find Remedies

When it comes to hair, everyone wishes to achieve thick, lustrous and shiny hair. In this fast-paced modern life, it sometimes gets very difficult to take care of those tresses and most of us end up losing hair way too fast. Hair loss and thin hair has been more prevalent in men than in women. The American Hair Loss Association says that about 85% of men will have significant hair thinning by the time they turn 50 and some will have it by the tender age of 21. 40% of women suffer from hair loss and hair thinning issues. Listed below are the causes and remedies for thin hair.

Causes and remedies for thin hair

Thin hair is usually caused due to a number of reasons: stress, lack of iron, folic acid, and other minerals in the diet, using too much heat irons, harsh sprays and products, or even by tying a tight ponytail. Other causes of thin hair include post-baby recovery, hormonal changes, weight loss, weak immune system, and eating disorders. These causes are not permanent and one has a great chance of improving their hair condition. Hair routines in today's world have gained quite an importance in the beauty world. Damaged and frizzy hair often look messy and get hard to tame. Most people resort to quick treatments like straightening, smoothening, etc which give great fixes for today but end up spoiling your hair in the future. Damaged hair requires time to heal and repair and using products to solve the case quickly is not a good bet.

Remedies for thin hair and replacing them with stronger, thicker and lustrous hair:

Most people use home remedies for getting thicker and stronger hair. The process may be slow but it works for most. Home remedies like using ginger juice or paste, lemon curd masks, and flaxseed gel often works for most people. Scalp massages also help in hair growth by encouraging blood flow. Essential oils also have proven effective in curing hair thinning problems. Another effective remedy is to use multivitamin tablets and folic acid supplements. Biotin and Omega 3 are also important elements in helping hair grow and flourish. One must also eat food that is rich in Biotin and Omega 3 like fish, etc. Extreme cases may also require laser therapy for achieving thicker and shinier hair.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

