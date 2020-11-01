Halloween 2020: Bollywood-inspired Spooky Halloween Costume Ideas To Try

The Halloween season is just around the corner. Although the year 2020 was a bit tumultuous and saw a series of horrific events, right from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to floods and explosions that took place this year. The lifestyle of everyone has changed drastically and if you do not want to miss celebrating Halloween 2020, then here are a few Bollywood-inspired costume ideas that one can opt to celebrate the ghostly festival at home, this year.

Halloween 2020 costume ideas

Rukshana from Pari

In the horror flick Pari, Anushka Sharma plays Rukshana the role of a woman who is chained in a hut and probably a victim of abuse. However, soon the movie unveils that Rukshana is a demonic child, who is being hunted by a professor. Dressing up like Rukshan is quite simple, all you need is an old plain kurta with a matching dupatta. Leave your hair open and apply cut and dirt marks on your face and ensemble and you are ready.

Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Manjulika is a well-known ghost character played by Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the movie, Vidya’s alter-ego is that of a classical dancer. To dress up like Manjulika, all you need is a yellow saree with a red blouse. Even if you cannot drape the saree as Vidya did in the song ‘Mere Dholna Sun’, opting for correct makeup and gajra would suffice the look. Complete the costume with a deliberate makeup gone wrong face and traditional jewellery.

Witch from Makdee

Copying Shabana Azmi’s look from Makdee is not a hectic task at all. Find a black or orange full-length skirt and top it with plain half-sleeve traditional top or blouse. Cover your face with a pale green or white paint and opt for messy hair.

Mogambo from Mr. India

If you are ready to take efforts this Halloween 2020, only then go for a look as Mogambo. He is one of the most iconic villains of the Hindi film industry. You will have to find a beaded black jacket for yourself or DIY it at home. However, once you have figured out the iconic black suit donned by this antagonist, you will leave everyone astonished.

Khilji from Padmaavat

For donning Khilji’s look, all you need is a crisp traditional Anarkali kurta with pyjama and a puffed woollen jacket. Once you have collected all the piece of clothing required, then move on to DIY his headgear at home. Apply Kajal and scar marks on your face and you are good to go.

(Image Credits: Stills from Pari, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Makdee, Mr.India & Padmaavat)

(Promo Image Source: Still from Pari and Makdee)