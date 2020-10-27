Massachusetts Governor Shares A 'great Suggestion' Of A Young Boy For Halloween 2020

As Halloween 2020 is just around the corner, the excitement among netizens to celebrate the spooky day is like any other year. However, due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the USA, there have been a few guidelines imposed by the officials on this year's celebration. Although Halloween 2020 has not been entirely cancelled, CDC has disseminated certain guidelines for the safety and well-being of the masses.

One of the major highlights of the guidelines is that the national public health institute has asked everyone to refrain from the traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween. However, a young boy has a 'great suggestion' which he proposed to the Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker. A couple of days ago, the Massachusetts governor took to his Twitter handle to share two hand-made cards shared by a young boy, wherein he spoke about giving away king-sized candy bars instead of regular candies for trick-or-treating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A young boy's idea for Halloween 2020 gets a thumbs up from Charles Baker

On October 22, 2020, the governor of Massachusetts, Charles Baker took to his Twitter handle to share a suggestion for trick-or-treating this year. For the unversed, on Halloween, kids go from door to door to ask for sweets with the exclamation ‘trick or treat’. Taking to his Twitter handle, Baker wrote, "As you may have heard at today's press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020's Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars."

In a hand-written letter to the governor, a young chap suggested everyone distribute king-sized candy bars instead of small candies, which will help prevent human touch. In his letter, he also revealed that he and his friends are planning to be The Incredibles for this year's Halloween celebration. His letter read,

Dear Charlie Baker, I think that Halloween should definitely be on and it should not be cancelled! I also think that in on Halloween, people should only give out king-sized candy bars because instead of people touching and taking 2-3 small pieces of candies, they touch only one! So people won't be touching a lot of stuff. So it would be better for Corona.

Check out the post shared by Charles Baker's Twitter below:

As you may have heard at today's press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020's Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars. pic.twitter.com/VMNbR87zXO — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 21, 2020

