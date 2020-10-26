Sun Looks Like An Eerie Jack-o’-lantern As People Get Into Sinister Spirit For Halloween

On October 25, NASA shared a photo of the spooky sun that appears to look like a scary jack-o’-lantern face as the festivities pick up for Halloween. The image was captured Oct. 8, 2014, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO that watches solar surfaces at all times. In a post, the Space administration shared on its official Twitter handle, it said, as the Halloween edges closer, the cosmos puts up the creepy celestial displays, referring to the pumpkin sun.

According to NASA, the sun's active regions are composed of bright blazes combined with darker spots that emit the light shades in a way that the solar surface looks like the carved pumpkin face. these active regions are the markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona. The solar surface is a blend of two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths at 171 and 193 Ångströms, typically colorized in shades of golden and yellow. "In 2014, active regions on the Sun traced out an eerie jack-o’-lantern’s face, seen in ultraviolet light by our Sun-watching satellite," NASA informed in the caption of the spooky sun image.

As you get into the sinister spirit for #Halloween, look to the cosmos for creepy celestial displays. ðŸ‘»âœ¨ In 2014, active regions on the Sun traced out an eerie jack-o’-lantern’s face, seen in ultraviolet light by our Sun-watching satellite. https://t.co/uI9DCMr3RQ pic.twitter.com/CZDb0hdzwL — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 24, 2020

This gives the sun its Halloween-like appearance. While it was observed by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, the solar body was in 335 angstroms extreme ultraviolet light that led the space probe to catch a rare glimpse, in which, the sun appears to leer from the space. The surface of the sun also distinctly projects frowning eyes and a smirk. NASA shared the images in different shades as observed by its SDO.

Read: Halloween 2020 Ideas That Will Give October The Appropriate Spooky End

Read: US Man Puts 2020 Cutout As ‘the Scariest Thing’ For Halloween Decor, Netizens ‘love It’

Netizens share 'Spooky Dark Sun' images

Sharing another perspective, a commenter wrote, "Jack-O-Lanterns face visible at sun-spot are really a sun’s structure held in-universe." "A solar jack 'o lantern! Is the Sun, the fuel of life, hell itself, the residence of the ruler, the director of anti-life? Perhaps Sol is the balancing attractive force that will ultimately collapse our system into original equilibrium," one other said. Meanwhile, another agreed, saying, "I see Jack’o Lanterns face in the sun wow."

ðŸ¤©ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¤­ðŸ’–ðŸŽƒ — Dmítry Donskóy (@pauraecarita) October 24, 2020

ðŸŽƒðŸŽƒðŸŽƒðŸŽƒ — hakan güner (@hakangunery_) October 24, 2020

SYLPH Aliens tonight London trillions of shape shifting alien monsters swarming the whole planet now now pic.twitter.com/yPCTxtqaoM — jason christie (@Englishfug1) October 24, 2020

[The sun as imaged by the Solar Dynamics Observatory on Oct. 8, 2014, in 335 angstrom extreme ultraviolet light. Credit: NASA/SDO. Credit: NASA]

[The sun as imaged by the Solar Dynamics Observatory on Oct. 8, 2014, in 171 angstrom extreme ultraviolet light. Credit: NASA/SDO. Credit: NASA]

Read: Where Is 'Halloween Town' Filmed? Know About Disney's Four-part Film Series

Read: As Halloween Approaches, US Man Impresses People With Amazing 'candy Pult' | WATCH