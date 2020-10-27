Halloween 2020: Here Are Some Easy Halloween DIY Costume Ideas

Halloween 2020 is one of the largely celebrated holidays around the world, especially in the USA. The spookiest holiday of the year is just around the corner but one should not let the pandemic dampen their festive spirits. If one is looking for cheap and easy Halloween DIY idea for their costumes, read on.

Also read | Where Is 'Halloween Town' Filmed? Know About Disney's Four-part Film Series

Also read | Best Halloween Movies On Disney Plus: Check Out 6 Spooky Movies To Watch On Halloween

Here are ten easy Halloween DIY ideas

1. An HBO show character

Put together some sparkly makeup like eyeshadow and lipstick. Team it up with a shimmery dress or a funky top. This easy Halloween DIY costume is ready which will make one look like an HBO show character.

2. Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen

If one is looking to wear matching costumes with their sister or partner, this idea is just for them. A denim dungaree could be easily found in one’s wardrobe. Team it up with a baseball cap and wrap a shirt around the waist. Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen are ready to rock!

3. Willy Wonka

Dig out a blue dress from the wardrobe and complete the look with blue makeup. This will be the costume of Willy Wanka from Willa Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The chewing gum is a must to give a finishing touch to the costume.

4. Coraline Jones

A blue wig and a bright yellow sweater or a jumper. This will be the easy Halloween DIY idea to be Coraline Jones. To complete the look, draw freckles with an eyeliner.

5. Disney character

If one desires to be a Disney character, this is one of the easiest tips to follow. Just put together a red polka-dotted dress and wear a readymade Miky Mouse hairband. The look can be complete with bright yellow footwear.

6. 70's fashion stunner

If one wants to don a 70’s era look, this is one of the quick and easy Halloween DIY ideas. All one needs is a sparkly makeup kit and dress with a funky print. The hair should be pin-straight parted in the middle.

7. Billie Eilish

If to look like Billie Eilish is on one’s Halloween 2020 bucket list, this is one of the easy Halloween DIY ideas. Grab an oversized dress, top or sweater and team it up with neon nails. Add some neon green shade in the middle parting of the hair.

8. Ash, the pokemon catcher

Here is another cool yet easy Halloween DIY idea for their costume. One can wear denim shorts, a white tee-shirt and red baseball cap. A stuffed toy of a Pokemon is a must to complete the look and carry a backpack. Voila! Ash, the pokemon catcher, is ready!

9. Bride of Frankenstein

Wear a black long dress and style the hair in a half-pony. Add an extra lock of white hair extensions and a smokey-eyed makeup. This will turn one into the Bride of Frankenstein.

10. Barbie

If one wants to be a Barbie in Halloween 2020, here is an easy DIY Halloween idea. Wear a pink dress and team it up with glossy makeup. Add a big belt to complete the look.

Also read | Best Halloween Movies On Hulu: See A List Of 6 Thrillers To Watch On October 31

Also read | Best Halloween Movies On Amazon Prime To Watch On October 31st

Image courtesy: Unsplash