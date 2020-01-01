Health Tips: Skin Problems Faced By Pregnant Women And Solutions To Avoid It

Pregnancy is considered as one of the most precious moments in a woman’s life. There is a life growing inside a woman’s body and during this phase, a woman’s body goes under tremendous changes and so, it needs special care. The changes in a pregnant woman’s skin to differs from person to person. Some might get glowing skin while others suffer from common skin problems during pregnancy. Some of the common skin problems are thinning of hair, acne, rashes, and much more. Here are the most common skin problems a woman faces during pregnancy

Common skin problems women suffer during pregnancy

Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is getting dark spots or patches on the skin which are caused by melanin. In some cases, hyperpigmentation resolves after the woman has delivered the bay, but in other cases, it may not leave for some years. To prevent this, go out in the sun between 10 am to 2 pm but not without applying a sunscreen of SPF 30.

Acne

Acne is another common skin problem women face during pregnancy. The problems witch acne is, if ignored they get worse with time. There are various medications and treatments available during pregnancy which are also safe. If you want to avoid these medications, doctors have suggested to use oil-free cosmetic and mild cleansers. It is also recommended to avoid hormonal therapy, isotretinoin and topical retinoids.

Stretch marks

Stretch marks appear on the abdomen, buttocks, breasts and thighs, and are one of the most common problems during pregnancy. They are reddish-purple lines which fade to silver or white lines over time. It is recommended to consult a dermatologist to resolve the stretch marks. These stretch marks can be lightened but not resolved fully, so it is necessary to keep yourself hydrated and apply a moisturiser daily stretchmarks from getting darker.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.