Here Are Top Ways To Ace The Pixel Makeup Trend Like A Pro

When it comes to makeup, there are no limits to styling. From cream lotions to foundations, the cosmetic industry is rapidly growing and creative methods are coming up which are giving an extra edge to makeup. Various trends burst the Instagram feeds that help many enthusiasts ace their looks.

The pixel makeup trend seems to be doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Many artists are trying to infuse pixel into makeup and the results seem to be innovative and astounding. Pixel makeup tips can help to amp up one's look.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit's Silk Saree To Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga: Celeb-inspired Purple Outfits

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Sunny Leone: Celebrity-inspired Slip Dresses To Wear For Any Party

Here are ways to ace the pixel makeup trend

Rainbow eyeshadow

This is one of the pixel makeup tips that every enthusiast must try at least once. However, the makeup may require some time and work to do, but it is worth it. With practice and taking help from makeup tutorials, one can ace this pixel makeup trend.

Nude shades

Use several shades from the foundation. Use all the three toners of both light and dark shade. And instead of using a blender to blend the foundation, make blocks where one would want to apply the bronzer, concealer, and foundation. That would give your makeup a 3D effect.

Experiment with colours

You can always experiment with a wide range of colours. You can block your lips and eyebrows and forehead using all the colours from the palette. This will help one achieve the '90s look.

Mario makeup

If one wants to achieve a cool look, then opt for one of these pixel makeup tips. From dark green eyeshadow to pink lips, one can opt this look for a spooky party. Take a look.

Nude palette lips

If one wants to avoid the over-boarding of makeup, then opting for one of these pixel makeup tips can be helpful. People who want a simple look can opt for all shades of nude. Add them to your lips.

ALSO READ | Here Are Zendaya-inspired Hairstyles You Must Try Right Away

ALSO READ | Times When Janhvi Kapoor Turned Heads In Traditional Lehengas

Image Courtesy: Instagram - katbest_ / msharlequingirl