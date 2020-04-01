Beauty Tips To Follow While Having A Hair Spa At Home During Lockdown

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a lockdown due to increasing cases of the novel coronavirus. Although all the essential services like grocery, pharmacy, healthcare, and others are available, however, hair and beauty services have shut their shops. In the wake of the lockdown, here are some ways by which one can have a hair spa at home. Check them out.

Ways to get a hair spa at home:

Hair Spa with oil

Oil is reported to have an abundance of vitamins that helps in moisturising and smoothing scalps of the hair. For performing this hair spa at home, one can use olive oil, almond oil, or avocado oil. First, massage the scalp of the hair with the oil for more than 15 minutes. After which, soak a towel in warm water for some time. Minutes later, squeeze the towel and wrap it around the head. Keep it for 30 minutes, and then rinse the oil with shampoo, and conditioner thereafter.

Hair Spa with Banana

Banana in reported to be a rich source of potassium, natural oils, and vitamins. For performing this hair spa at home, one needs 1 ripened banana peeled and mashed with 2 tbsp of olive oil. First, soak a towel in warm water for some time. Minutes later, squeeze the towel and wrap it around the head. Keep it for 30 minutes, and then apply the mashed bananas mixture onto the scalp of the hair. Keep it for 30 minutes, and then rinse the mask with shampoo thereafter.

Hair Spa with Cucumber

Cucumber reportedly promotes hair growth, and also soothes the hair scalp. For performing this hair spa at home, one needs a half sliced and crushed cucumber mixed well with 2 tbsp of olive oil. First, soak a towel in warm water for some time. Minutes later, squeeze the towel and wrap it around the head. Keep it for 30 minutes, and then apply the paste of crushed cucumber and olive oil in the hair. Leave the mask for 30 minutes, after which one can wash off the mask.

Things to keep in mind while having a hair spa at home:

Reports suggest after hair spa, one should avoid blow-drying and use of chemical treatment on hair (like pressing, curling, etc).

According to an online portal, ingredients like milk, curd, olive oil, castor oil, eggs, and lemon, help in strengthening the hair's root and promotes hair growth.

Reportedly, never leave your hair wet for long, and do not comb on wet hairs.

Disclaimer:The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.