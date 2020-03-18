The Debate
Beauty Tips For Stress You Can Follow While Practicing Social Distancing

Health

The below-mentioned are some important beauty tips for stress you can try while practising social distancing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Read on.

beauty tips for stress

There are many ways, in which one can relieve stress and indulge themselves in fun activities. From participating in sports to enjoying a relaxing time with a perfect massage, here are some beauty rituals you could follow to keep calm and carry on. Take a look.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation involves the technique of removing the oldest dead skin cells on the skin's outermost surface. The process of exfoliation is also included in all facials and can be achieved by mechanical or chemical means. To exfoliate your skin perfectly, scrub your body with a pumice stone or a heavy sugar scrub. 

Massage

Massage is the process of manipulating the soft tissues in the body. Massage techniques are commonly applied with hands, fingers, elbows, knees, forearms, feet, or a device. The purpose of massage is generally for the treatment of body stress or pain.

Moisturise

Health experts across the globe have advised washing hands frequently for a duration of 20 seconds to avoid the Coronavirus germs. While washing your hands ensures a clean skin, it also makes it dry, especially with summer sneaking in. To avoid such circumstances, make sure you moisturise your hands well.

Yoga

Yoga as exercise is a physical activity consisting mainly of posture and are often connected by flowing sequences called vinyasas, ending with relaxation. Yoga in this form has become familiar across the world, especially in America and Europe.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various medical and medial reports available online. The results may differ. Seeking advice from a physician is advisable

