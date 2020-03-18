Beauty Tips For Stress You Can Follow While Practicing Social Distancing

There are many ways, in which one can relieve stress and indulge themselves in fun activities. From participating in sports to enjoying a relaxing time with a perfect massage, here are some beauty rituals you could follow to keep calm and carry on. Take a look.

Also Read | Beauty Tips For Those Who Wish To Opt For A No-makeup Look

Exfoliation

Exfoliation involves the technique of removing the oldest dead skin cells on the skin's outermost surface. The process of exfoliation is also included in all facials and can be achieved by mechanical or chemical means. To exfoliate your skin perfectly, scrub your body with a pumice stone or a heavy sugar scrub.

Also Read | Beauty Tips To Prevent Kajal From Getting Smudged And Last For Long

Massage

Massage is the process of manipulating the soft tissues in the body. Massage techniques are commonly applied with hands, fingers, elbows, knees, forearms, feet, or a device. The purpose of massage is generally for the treatment of body stress or pain.

The art of your massages are undeniably restorative for your clients, but massage alone doesn't create the experience that keeps your clients coming back. CBD massage combined with aromatherapy provides session benefits beyond basic touch. https://t.co/FBcoXZeG4G pic.twitter.com/hvvEhP8mVq — MASSAGE Magazine (@massagemag) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

Moisturise

Health experts across the globe have advised washing hands frequently for a duration of 20 seconds to avoid the Coronavirus germs. While washing your hands ensures a clean skin, it also makes it dry, especially with summer sneaking in. To avoid such circumstances, make sure you moisturise your hands well.

As much as it is a good thing - I can’t help to think that with all this #handwashingchallenge #WashYourHands

thing going on and the increase of cleaning hands with soap, using hand sanitizer.. we’re all gonna end up with sandpaper hands. #moisturise 👐🏻 pic.twitter.com/hREDhaNRgl — Distorpian (@Distorpian) March 15, 2020

Yoga

Yoga as exercise is a physical activity consisting mainly of posture and are often connected by flowing sequences called vinyasas, ending with relaxation. Yoga in this form has become familiar across the world, especially in America and Europe.

Also Read | Beauty Tips To Prevent Kajal From Getting Smudged And Last For Long

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various medical and medial reports available online. The results may differ. Seeking advice from a physician is advisable