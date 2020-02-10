Press-on Nails Guide: Super Easy Steps To Apply Glue-on Nails At Home

Press-on nails are artificial or fake nails made from an acrylic resin. Press-on nails are also known as glue-on nails. Press-on nails have become one of the most buzzed options today. They are literally everywhere at the moment, gracing the fingers of everyone from Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West to Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez. Here is a step by step guide of how to use press-on nails.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Fancy nail art ideas for the day that you should try out

How To Apply Press-On Nails

ALSO READ | Top nail polish hacks that will level up your DIY manicure game

Start with basic preparation, be at room temperature. If your hands are too cold or too warm, the press-on nails may start peeling off too soon. Cleanse your real nails. Wipe off all the traces of old nail polish, along with every speck of oil, grease, hand cream and dust. This an important step as having uncleansed nails will make the press-on nails peel away too quickly. The next step is to corner the cuticles. Getting a manicure done before applying the press-on nails is one of the best things to do. However, if this is your last minute plan, just make sure to push down your cuticles with a pusher so the press-ons don’t stick to them instead of the actual nail. You can also buff out any ridges but make sure you do not shine your nails – a not-so-smooth surface will give a better grip. Pick up the right size of press-on nails. Anything that’s too big or too small will look untidy. Select the best press-on nails by placing the template over your actual nail, with the curved end up to the cuticle. Assure that the sides do not overlay onto the skin. You can trim them if necessary but do not touch the length at this time. Now it's time to place and stretch the nails. Apply the press-on on your nail, starting at the base of the nail bed; place the curved end as close as possible to the cuticle without touching it. Then slightly stretch it over the top of your nail to make sure it lies stable. Try to place it accurately the first time as pulling it on and off will affect how well it stays on your nail. Trimming off the excess is always the best step. Lightly polish the excess length over the end of your nail. Finally, file off the excess length using downward strokes.

ALSO READ | Nail trends 2020: Check out these amazing nail trends ideal for Valentine's Day

ALSO READ | Serena Williams wins Twitterati over with koala bear nail art post Australian bushfires

Image Source - Kylie Jenner's Instagram