Beyonce's Hairstyles To Take Inspiration From For This Valentine's Day 

Beyoncé is one of the biggest pop stars of the current generation. The singer has dominated charts with her music. She is often considered the queen of the music industry by her fans. The singer currently owns a fashion brand and has several collaborations.

Besides being a popular singer, Beyoncé is also a major fashion icon for several people. Here are some of her hairstyles which you can try this Valentine's Day.

Also Read | Beyonce's Style Game Is Tough To Compete With And Great For Outfit Inspiration

Beyoncé's hairstyle inspiration for this Valentine's Day

Also Read | Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

Straight blonde

Beyoncé is known to carry any outfit and style with elegance and grace. The pop star sported this look in January for an award function where she was seen wearing a black and golden outfit. Her hairstyle too had the same essence as that of her outfit. She straightened her hair and coloured it blonde so as to match with her overall look.

Also Read | Beyonce's Emotional Chartbusters That Captured The Hearts Of Her Fans

Source: Beyoncé's Instagram

Braids

Since her early days in the music industry, Beyoncé has been a huge fan of braids. In December of 2019, the singer braided her locks and let them asymmetrically lose all over her head. Unlike the usual parting of the braids, she let hers follow an informal pattern. However, they still looked stunning and she received a lot of compliments from her followers on Instagram.

Source: Beyoncé's Instagram

Wavy

Just a month or so before her braids, Beyoncé had wavy hair with hints of brown in them. She had coloured her hair in a specific manner to highlight the waves and length of her hair. The waves are also considered to be as one of her classiest and most elegant hairstyles of all time.

Source: Beyoncé's Instagram

Also Read | Beyonce And Hubby Jay Z's Collab Songs That Should Be On Your Valentine's Song List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.