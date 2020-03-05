Anusha Dandekar's Unique Summer Hairstyles Are Something You Must Try

Summer is on its way and it gets difficult to manage one's hair in the humid weather. Don't worry, popular style icon Anusha Dandekar has come to the rescue with three different hairstyles for the summer season. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's three great hairstyles

Three summer hairstyles by Anusha Dandekar

Before Anusha Dandekar styled her hair, she recommended her viewers to use the 'Spoil Me De' frizzier by Bedhead and sprayed it all over her hair. She also mentioned that since it’s too hot outside, the spray actually helps her hair to remain frizz-free.

First Hairstyle

Anusha Dandekar used a tail comb and parted her hair in the middle. She then took the front sections of her hair and lightly twisted it and pinned it behind. She then took the other side of her hair and did the same. She tightly pinned up both sides and sprayed Prep Heat Protection Mist by Toni and Guy all over her hair, to protect it from the heat. Anusha Dandekar combed her hair and straightened it wherever needed.

Second Hairstyle

The second hairstyle is called the Boho look by Anusha Dandekar. For this look, she starts with spraying a heat protector all over her hair. Then using a heated curler, starts randomly curling her hair. For the front fringe, Anusha Dandekar just curled the ends of her hair. She then selected a headpiece and placed it over her hair, to complete the boho look.

Third Hairstyle

For the third hairstyle, what Anusha Dandekar called it the simple pin-up hairstyle, all you need a few hairpins and a comb. She started by combing the fringe of her hair with a tail comb and twisting the ends and pinned it behind her hair. Anusha Dandekar randomly picked each strand and pinned it behind her head. She kept doing it till her hair was tied in a messy bun and also advised her viewers that the hairstyle can be donned both during the day and night.

