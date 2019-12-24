Best Hairstyles To Try This Winter Season To Keep Away Dry And Frizzy Hair

Along with the comfort of long winter nights also comes a number of hair problems which can lead to major hair breakage and spoilage. Styling your hair during winters becomes difficult as the light and easy hair during the summertime turns dry and itchy as the cold breeze starts to chill down the atmosphere. It is common to experience bad hair days during wintertime as the weather is not appealing. Here are some of the best and easy hairstyles to try this winter.

The jawline bob haircut

Opting out for a bob haircut will help you make your hair manageable. Your hair should fall in between your ears and your chin to get the perfect jawline bob cut. The cut also needs to be shorter at the back and longer from the front to achieve the perfect aesthetic look. The jawline bob haircut can also be elevated through styling it.

Side-parted crop

Though cropping the hair short can be deemed as an extreme step for many people with longer hair, people who face major hair issues during winters can opt for it easily. The side-parted hair crop has also evidently been a style statement for women who wish to strike a bold and striking impression. The crop can also be enhanced further by adding textures to it.

Mid-length lob

Those who do not wish to go to the extreme route of chopping their hair to a crop can rather opt for a mid-length lob. This hairstyle falls somewhere between short and long allowing you to have a manageable middle-ground with your hair. You can ask your stylist for a length in between a bob and mid-length to get the perfect mid-length lob hairstyle.

