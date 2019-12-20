Fringe Hairstyle Is Back In Season With Selena Gomez, Here's Perfect Fringe For Your Face

In Selena Gomez's new album announcement titled Rare, Selena was seen sporting a fringe hairstyle and nobody is complaining. The best part of the fringe hairstyle is it makes anybody look younger when done right. Here is the fringe hairstyle which will be perfect for your face shape as decoded by a leading hairstylist.

Best fringe according to your face shape

Round-shaped face like Priyanka Chopra

For round shape face, the thick and side-swept bangs are the best suitable fringes for this face shape. For styling, go with a sleek look with a light hold spray.

Square-shaped face like Sophie Turner

For a square-shaped face, go for straight fringes that are soft on the ends so that they land just on the arch line of the eyebrows. Style your hair with a medium holding spray after every hair wash.

Heart-shaped face like Kendall Jenner

For a heart-shaped face, go for wispy bangs that start from the forehead and end just at the chin length. The main idea is that the bangs should essentially add to the elongation of this facial structure.

Oval-shaped face like Michelle Dockery

Oval shaped face should go for the basic bangs as this is the best face shape to get a fringe look. Go for a straight across bangs that can be easily styled by just tousling it up a bit with just by your hands.

Diamond-shaped face like Sonakshi Sinha

For this face shape, go for a short heavy curtain bangs that will give an illusion of a wide forehead. This fringe hairstyle will also elongate the shape of the face making it look a bit slender.

Selena Gomez new album

Selena Gomez’s fans are eagerly awaiting the pop singer’s latest album, Rare which is all set to release on January 10, 2020. She dropped the album launch news on her social media recently along with the album trailer featuring the list of the songs from her album. According to Selena Gomez, Rare is “the most honest music” that she has ever made as it showcases here 'moving on' period and how she bounced back from her devastating whirlwind relationship with her past lovers. She also mentioned that the album has only two songs with the breakup vibe while the rest is about her and what she is now.