Fashion Trends 2020: How To Style The Co-ord Look For Men

Co-ords are the new trend in town. Co-ords basically means 'coordinated' and is a style where you wear a matching pair of shirt and pants, both of the same colour. This new trend is especially popular with celebs from both Hollywood and Bollywood. While this trend is widely popular among women, even men are absolutely rocking the new co-ords look. However, this style can be a little tricky for men to pull off, so here are a few tips given by professional designers that will help any man look stunning in co-ords.

Fashion trends 2020: How to style a Co-ords look for men according to professionals

Speaking to a fashion magazine, designer Jenjum Gadi revealed that with trends like tone on tone becoming big, co-ords became an instant hit too. He added that the best part about the new co-ords trend was that it was hassle-free. By deciding to go with a co-ords look, you do not have to waste your time in thinking about what pants to match with your shirt or vice versa.

But styling a co-ord look can be a little tricky, especially for men. And if you mess up your look, then you could end up embarrassing yourself. Styling a good co-ords look requires more than just choosing the same colour for your top and pants. Here are a few tips that were given by Anvita Sharma that can help you pull off a proper co-ords style statement.

According to Anvita Sharma, if you are wearing a printed top with bottoms, then pick solid coloured shoes or sneakers. Do not go for a multicoloured look to strike a balance, as it might have the opposite effect. Moreover, you need to make sure that you accessorise it well by pairing the look with a funky utility bag and a pair of vintage sunglasses to round off the look.

