The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ananya Panday's Outfits That Totally Slayed The Fashion Trends Of 2019

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday, the SOTY2 actor is mostly seen giving her fans outfit goals. Here are some of the coolest outfits that her fans loved. Continue reading.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Ananya Panday was recently seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor marked her debut in Student of the Year 2 which was the second instalment of the Student of the Year franchise. In the movie, Ananya was seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and also Tara Sutaria. The Student of the Year 2 actor is always seen giving her fans major fashion goals. The actor seems to pull off the cutest outfits effortlessly. 

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Major Vacation Goals

Also Read: Malaika Arora Looks Christmas-ready In Her Beautiful White Dress | See Pictures

Here is a look at some of her best looks through the year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read: Gigi Hadid's Adorable Post For Her BFF Taylor Swift On Her 30th Birthday

Also Read: Niall Horan Style File: Times When The Singer Gave His Fans Style Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC